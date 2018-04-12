Speeding, erratic passing leads to arrest of Louisville man in Indiana for credit card fraud

Police in Indiana seized equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards after stopping a car for speeding on April 11, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old Louisville man was arrested Wednesday, after police in Indiana pulled him over for a traffic stop and found equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards along with several fake cards.

According to a news release, it happened around 4 p.m. on April 11, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. That's when an Indiana State Trooper from the Putnamville Post stopped a 2018 Nissan Maxima for speeding and erratic passing near the 35 mile marker.

After speaking with the driver, 25-year-old Joseph Moon from Louisville, and his passenger, 24-year-old Xavier Smith (address unavailable), the trooper decided to search the vehicle.

During the search, police say they found a computer, a credit card imprinter, a credit card embosser, fake credit and ID cards, along with numerous items police believe were purchased using the fraudulent cards.

Police believe the cards were used in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.

Police also say Smith also presented a fake identification card to police.

Moon is charged with eight counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. Smith is charged with eight counts of fraud and one count of possessing a fraudulent document.

