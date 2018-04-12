Angry citizen accused of assaulting mayor of small Kentucky city

An angry resident of Burgin, Kentucky is accused of assaulting the mayor on the porch of the Burgin Depot.

George Hensley, the mayor of Burgin, Ky., says an angry citizen assaulted him early on April 11, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky mayor claims he was assaulted by an angry citizen during breakfast Wednesday morning.

George Hensley is the mayor of Burgin, which is southwest of Lexington. He says he was just trying to buy a breakfast sandwich at the Burgin Depot, when a man on the front porch started cursing.

Hensley says the man was upset about his name being mentioned during a city council meeting. He says he didn't see what was coming next.

"I said 'look fella, I'm not going to stand here and argue with you.' That's the last thing I remember until the other two men were sitting me in a chair because he sucker punched me in the side of the head."

Hensley suffered a sprained neck and twisted foot, along with some cuts and bruises.

Police haven't named the suspect, but say he will face assault and disorderly conduct charges.

