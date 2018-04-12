Buffalo Trace Distillery rolls out 7 millionth bourbon barrel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Buffalo Trace Distillery rolls out 7 millionth bourbon barrel

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace Distillery reached a huge milestone Wednesday by rolling out its 7 millionth barrel.

The 6 millionth barrel came out in 2008, and the distillery now plans to bottle the bourbon from that barrel and offer it to charities for fundraising efforts.

Buffalo Trace also held a dedication Wednesday for the first warehouse built on its farm. It's the first of 30 planned warehouses for the site.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

