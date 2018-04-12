Merger planned for McMahan and Jeffersontown Fire Protection Districts

McMahan and Jeffersontown Fire Protection Districts will merge July 1, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local fire departments plan on joining forces.

The McMahan Fire Protection District and Jeffersontown Fire Protection District are merging.

The departments say the move will shorten response times and put more people on duty for fire and rescue calls.

The merger is scheduled to happen July 1, 2018.

The departments created a social media page to help people in their districts keep track of what is happening.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.