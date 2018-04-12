Merger planned for McMahan and Jeffersontown Fire Protection Dis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Merger planned for McMahan and Jeffersontown Fire Protection Districts

Posted: Updated:
McMahan and Jeffersontown Fire Protection Districts will merge July 1, 2018. McMahan and Jeffersontown Fire Protection Districts will merge July 1, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local fire departments plan on joining forces.

The McMahan Fire Protection District and Jeffersontown Fire Protection District are merging.

The departments say the move will shorten response times and put more people on duty for fire and rescue calls. 

The merger is scheduled to happen July 1, 2018.

The departments created a social media page to help people in their districts keep track of what is happening. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.