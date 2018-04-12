Damaged section of Kennedy Bridge was part of $22 million repair work in 2016

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.More >>
A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.More >>
Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.More >>
The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.More >>
Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.More >>
The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.More >>
A new federal indictment in the college basketball corruption investigation and the subsequent discussion give a glimpse into how difficult the coming months may be for Louisville coach Chris Mack as he works to turn the page for the troubled program.More >>
Louisville Metro Councilman Brandon Coan launched a new campaign Wednesday to "Keep Louisville Locked."More >>
Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.More >>
The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.More >>
Drivers with unpaid tolls and late fees could reap “substantial savings” by signing up for RiverLink accounts that use transponders and stop getting bills in the mail.More >>
“How is this not tampering with physical evidence?” Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Schultz Gibson asked twice in court on Wednesday after learning about the issue. “I have a tremendous concern about that. … You can’t make this stuff up.”More >>
Kentucky and Indiana took in and evenly split $80 million in 2017, exceeding projections of about $75.6 million in part due to more traffic than expected, according to Kentucky and Indiana toll officials.More >>
New West LLC, which Kentucky hired on behalf of both states in 2014, owes $17,000 and interest to In.Mode Marketing of Louisville for managing RiverLink social media, In.Mode alleges in court documents.More >>
Cold weather has delayed the start of the work meant to assess damage to a fire safety system inside the 1,700-foot-long tunnel near the Lewis and Clark Bridge.,More >>
By closing the tunnel to shipments of potentially harmful chemicals and other substances, those vehicles would be forced to cross the Ohio River on the Interstate 65 bridges downtown or via the I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge.More >>
