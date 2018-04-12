Thousands of visitors pack KFC Yum! Center for gospel convention

The 'Together for the Gospel' convention started Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center and continues through Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 12,000 visitors are packing the KFC Yum! Center this week for a gospel convention.

The "Together for the Gospel" convention started Wednesday and wraps up Friday.

It was started by four pastors more than 10 years ago. There are motivational speakers, exhibits and a bookstore.

Those attending say they're taking the message to heart and plan to spread the Word.

"The whole point of it is they've all been changed by grace pretty much, all of us have been impacted by the message that none of us deserves God's kindness, but he's still kind to us," said Cullan Fritts.

This year's convention is sold out. The event is expected to bring in more than $6 million to the city.

