JCPS cancels classes for Friday because of the number of teacher absences

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools is canceling classes for Friday after more than 2,500 teachers called in absences, more than a third of the district's 6,600 teachers.

JCPS announced the decision on Twitter Thursday and said JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio will ask the board not to move the last day of school May or change the current graduation schedule.The district asked parents to check with their individual schools regarding afternoon and evening activities and said food service sites will be open at select locations throughout Jefferson County, with free meals available to children 18 or younger.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association had called for teachers to use a personal day on Friday so they can travel to Frankfort to advocate for lawmakers to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s vetoes of budget and tax bills passed last week.

Many teachers say the budget bill needs to pass to properly fund public education, and they're calling on lawmakers to take action before the legislative session ends Saturday.

Schools across the area have scheduled rallies before and after school Thursday to support teachers and their efforts to speak out.

Many other schools already made plans to close Friday, including:

Anchorage Independent

Bullitt County

Franklin County

Hart County

Meade County

Owen County

Taylor County

Trimble County

Washington County

West Point Independent Schools

Other schools are planning early dismissals for students including Marion County Schools. Nelson County Schools posted on social media that students will be dismissed two-and-a-half hours early, but all childcare facilities will remain open as usual.

