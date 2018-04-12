Southern Indiana man accused of sexually abusing teenage girl in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana man accused of sexually abusing teenage girl in his home

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl at his southern Indiana home.

William Hardin, 43, is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.

Indiana State Police say between last August and December of last year, he sexually abused the girl while she was 14 and 15 years old. Police say it happened at Hardin's home in Commiskey, which is in Jefferson County, Indiana.

He was arrested Wednesday. Police did not release how Hardin knew the girl.

