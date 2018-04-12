Bluegrass Brewing Company opens new restaurant in downtown Louisville

Louisville Metro Councilman Brandon Coan launched a new campaign Wednesday to "Keep Louisville Locked."

A new federal indictment in the college basketball corruption investigation and the subsequent discussion give a glimpse into how difficult the coming months may be for Louisville coach Chris Mack as he works to turn the page for the troubled program.

CRAWFORD | Why recruiting against Louisville is so easy, and the challenge Mack faces

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

Brandon Banet is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Southern Indiana man babysitting house full of children accused of having sex with 13-year old girl

Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

The original Bluegrass Brewing Company sat on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews for nearly 25 years before it closed last year.

“It’s changed,” BBC owner Pat Hagan said of St. Matthews. “It’s more of a night club area now. The area changed, and rent was going up. We decided to move.”

The restaurant and bar also opened a location on South Fourth Street in 2006, but it closed three years ago.

“It looked bad for BBC for a long time,” Hagan said. “They were like ‘Oh, they're closing.’”

At that time, the only BBC left was on Third and Main Streets. Hagan said customers thought the company was going out of business.

But BBC just opened a new restaurant inside the new Kindred building at Broadway and Fourth Street where it used to be. Hagan said that was always the plan.

Hagan said the company is actually thriving, and it needs help brewing enough beer.

“To have it come back is big,” he said. “A lot of people wondered if we would. It’s been three years.”

At the new location, there's a large bar, an area for private parties and outdoor seating.

“We don't have the outdoor bar like we used to, but we have the big opening windows, so it will have a big outside," Hagan said.

And Hagan said more big BBC plans could be brewing.

“We are still looking for a place to put the equipment from Shelbyville Road,” Hagan said. “We're hoping to put in a taproom and a brewing somewhere. We are just looking for the right spot.”

