Bluegrass Brewing Company opens new restaurant in downtown Louis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bluegrass Brewing Company opens new restaurant in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

The original Bluegrass Brewing Company sat on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews for nearly 25 years before it closed last year.

“It’s changed,” BBC owner Pat Hagan said of St. Matthews. “It’s more of a night club area now. The area changed, and rent was going up. We decided to move.”

The restaurant and bar also opened a location on South Fourth Street in 2006, but it closed three years ago.

“It looked bad for BBC for a long time,” Hagan said. “They were like ‘Oh, they're closing.’”

At that time, the only BBC left was on Third and Main Streets. Hagan said customers thought the company was going out of business.

But BBC just opened a new restaurant inside the new Kindred building at Broadway and Fourth Street where it used to be. Hagan said that was always the plan.

Hagan said the company is actually thriving, and it needs help brewing enough beer.

“To have it come back is big,” he said. “A lot of people wondered if we would. It’s been three years.”

At the new location, there's a large bar, an area for private parties and outdoor seating.

“We don't have the outdoor bar like we used to, but we have the big opening windows, so it will have a big outside," Hagan said.

And Hagan said more big BBC plans could be brewing.

“We are still looking for a place to put the equipment from Shelbyville Road,” Hagan said. “We're hoping to put in a taproom and a brewing somewhere. We are just looking for the right spot.”

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.