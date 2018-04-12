Spalding University hosts Disney-themed 'Running of the Rodents'

Spalding University held the 46th annual "Running of the Rodents" on April 12, 2018.

Spalding University held the 46th annual "Running of the Rodents" on April 12, 2018.

Spalding University held the 46th annual "Running of the Rodents" on April 12, 2018.

Spalding University held the 46th annual "Running of the Rodents" on April 12, 2018.

Spalding University held the 46th annual "Running of the Rodents" on April 12, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is just weeks away, but it wasn't horses racing around a track at Spalding University.

The 46th annual Running of the Rodents was held at the school Thursday. This years theme was Disney inspired -- "Magic Ratdom."

Many of the competitors who brought their rats to the competition were dressed in Disney-inspired costumes. And instead of competing for a Garland of Roses, the rats were racing for a "Garland of Fruit Flavored Cereal."

Freshman Ethan Thornton said it's a lot of fun training their rats.

"Yeah, a lot of treadmill work basically," Thornton said. No, I mean we just take care of the rats, feed them, give them water ... that kind of thing. Then we run around the track a few times, and then we bring them up here."

The Running of the Rodents was started 46 years ago after a nun at the school overheard a student complain about the "rat race" of finals week.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.