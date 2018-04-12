Kentucky legislators have 2 days to avoid 'doomsday scenario' at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky legislators have 2 days to avoid 'doomsday scenario' at the Capitol

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Kentucky lawmakers return to the Capitol on Friday, they will have two days to avoid what one legislative leader called a “doomsday scenario.”

By law, the regular session must end by midnight Saturday. The question is whether lawmakers and Gov. Matt Bevin will be able to agree on a budget by then.

Bevin ceremonially signed a veterans’ health care bill Thursday, but much of the attention at the Capitol is focused on two bills, in particular, he did not sign. Bevin vetoed both the revenue and the budget bills, and when they return, lawmakers must decide whether to override.

“I personally think that we should override the governor’s vetoes,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said

Thayer believes the best-case scenario is for lawmakers to override the vetoes and then tweak the bills to address Bevin's concerns.

“We're still working through the process of deciding if that’s what we’re going to do and communicating with our members to see if we have the votes to do the overrides,” Thayer said.

House and Senate leaders, along with Bevin, have been meeting behind closed doors for two days trying to come up with a deal.

“I hope we come up with a better version of a budget and a better version of a tax bill that will fund that budget," Bevin said. "And I am highly confident that we can do both."

It takes a simple majority, 51 in the House and 20 in the Senate, to override. If everyone who voted for the budget bills sticks with that vote, then they will pass again. If not, Thayer said, “It’s a sort of a doomsday scenario here.”

It could mean a $65,000-a-day special session or even a partial government shutdown starting July 1.

“I don't want to be back here for a special session," Thayer said. "I don’t want the governor to operate the government.without a budget."

There is much to get done, and the clock starts at 10 a.m. Friday when the House and Senate gavel in.

“We'll do what we need to do," Bevin said. "I mean, again, let’s see what we can get done. We’ve got two days."

There are other big matters to deal with as well, most notably Bevin's veto of a bill allowing local governments to phase in their increasing pension costs.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.