Kentucky legislators have 2 days to avoid 'doomsday scenario' at the Capitol

A new federal indictment in the college basketball corruption investigation and the subsequent discussion give a glimpse into how difficult the coming months may be for Louisville coach Chris Mack as he works to turn the page for the troubled program.

CRAWFORD | Why recruiting against Louisville is so easy, and the challenge Mack faces

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

Southern Indiana man babysitting house full of children accused of having sex with 13-year old girl

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Kentucky lawmakers return to the Capitol on Friday, they will have two days to avoid what one legislative leader called a “doomsday scenario.”

By law, the regular session must end by midnight Saturday. The question is whether lawmakers and Gov. Matt Bevin will be able to agree on a budget by then.

Bevin ceremonially signed a veterans’ health care bill Thursday, but much of the attention at the Capitol is focused on two bills, in particular, he did not sign. Bevin vetoed both the revenue and the budget bills, and when they return, lawmakers must decide whether to override.

“I personally think that we should override the governor’s vetoes,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said

Thayer believes the best-case scenario is for lawmakers to override the vetoes and then tweak the bills to address Bevin's concerns.

“We're still working through the process of deciding if that’s what we’re going to do and communicating with our members to see if we have the votes to do the overrides,” Thayer said.

House and Senate leaders, along with Bevin, have been meeting behind closed doors for two days trying to come up with a deal.

“I hope we come up with a better version of a budget and a better version of a tax bill that will fund that budget," Bevin said. "And I am highly confident that we can do both."

It takes a simple majority, 51 in the House and 20 in the Senate, to override. If everyone who voted for the budget bills sticks with that vote, then they will pass again. If not, Thayer said, “It’s a sort of a doomsday scenario here.”

It could mean a $65,000-a-day special session or even a partial government shutdown starting July 1.

“I don't want to be back here for a special session," Thayer said. "I don’t want the governor to operate the government.without a budget."

There is much to get done, and the clock starts at 10 a.m. Friday when the House and Senate gavel in.

“We'll do what we need to do," Bevin said. "I mean, again, let’s see what we can get done. We’ve got two days."

There are other big matters to deal with as well, most notably Bevin's veto of a bill allowing local governments to phase in their increasing pension costs.

