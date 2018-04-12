Ale-8-One unveils new cherry flavored version - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ale-8-One unveils new cherry flavored version

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ale-8-One has unveiled a cherry flavored version.

The Clark County, Kentucky, company said it'll go on sale Friday, but it'll only be available in five convenience stores in the Winchester and Red River Gorge area at first. It will then expand to the rest of Central Kentucky later this spring.

Ale-8-One is the only soft drink invented in Kentucky that is still in existence.

