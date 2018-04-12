Bevin official implores lawmakers not to cut incentives for big manufacturers

Gov. Matt Bevin’s economic development secretary is imploring lawmakers not to override the governor’s veto of a hastily passed bill that would raise tax revenue but also eliminate an incentive program under which the state has promised hundreds of millions of dollars to Ford, Toyota and GE Appliances.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday he will veto the tax overhaul and two-year state budget passed by the legislature last week, forcing lawmakers in Republican-controlled House and Senate to either muster the votes to override him or to head back to the drawing board.More >>
Shareholders of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare have approved a proposal to sell the company to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, brushing aside criticism that the $9-per-share undervalues Kindred.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.More >>
Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.More >>
Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
