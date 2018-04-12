Sen. McConnell introduces legislation that would legalize hemp g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sen. McConnell introduces legislation that would legalize hemp growth across America

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell took a step toward legalizing the growth of hemp across the country Thursday.

The Hemp Farming Act of 2018, which McConnell and two other senators introduced Thursday, would legalize and clearly define hemp as an agricultural commodity, removing it from the list of controlled substances. 

The bill is bipartisan and would also give states the opportunity to become the primary regulators of hemp and allow hemp researchers to apply for federal grants.

