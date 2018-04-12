LACETT | Bats crushed by Iron Pigs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Bats crushed by Iron Pigs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The Louisville Bats two game win streak is history.

Louisville (3-4) fell at LeHigh Valley Thursday evening 13-1. The Bats gave up a season high 15 hits in defeat.

Jackson Sizemore (0-1) picked up the loss, giving up six earned runs on seven hits in just three innings of work.

Louisville actually led after the top of the first but never recovered after giving up two runs later that inning.

The Bats and Iron Pigs play the second game of a four game series on Friday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.