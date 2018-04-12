LACETT | Bats crushed by Iron Pigs

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The Louisville Bats two game win streak is history.

Louisville (3-4) fell at LeHigh Valley Thursday evening 13-1. The Bats gave up a season high 15 hits in defeat.

Jackson Sizemore (0-1) picked up the loss, giving up six earned runs on seven hits in just three innings of work.

Louisville actually led after the top of the first but never recovered after giving up two runs later that inning.

The Bats and Iron Pigs play the second game of a four game series on Friday.

