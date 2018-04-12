JCPS superintendent asks legislators to 'support' teachers ahead of Friday's rally in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS will not have school on Friday after more than 2,500 teachers called out ahead of rallies in Frankfort.

And school districts all across the state have been cancelling Friday classes.

JCPS made the call on Thursday afternoon, but Superintendent Marty Pollio said he has been monitoring absences all week.

"We'd like to give (parents) as much time as possible, but we felt that doing it in the afternoon gave enough notice for parents to try to make some plans," Pollio said.

Earlier Thursday, teachers at Southern High School joined other JCPS schools for a walk-in to protest Gov. Matt Bevin's veto of the budget bill, pressuring lawmakers to override it and restore funding to many public education programs.

"We see the big picture and the detriment that these cuts will have on our students," said Jennifer Vowels, a JCPS teacher. "We don't want that for them. We want what's best for our students."

Friday will be the second time the district called off school as a result of what's happening in Frankfort. Two weeks ago, there were more than 1,200 teacher absences to protest the pension plan.

"The last one was a little bit more of a surprise," Pollio said. "We've been following this all week."

This time, the district prepared food service plans. Blessings in a Backpack students received meals Thursday. On Friday, students can get free meals at locations across the district.

Pollio will also ask the board to forgive the absence for students, which would keep JCPS on its current graduation schedule.

"We are requesting that the board change our school calendar to keep May 31 as our last school day," he said.

Pollio added that he supports the teachers headed to Frankfort on Friday.

"As a school district, we must have teachers that are respected, compensated and very qualified and trained," said Pollio, a former teacher. "I support our teachers, because I'm one, and I really encourage our legislators to do the same."

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.