Public safety a top concern for Kentucky State Police for Friday's education rally in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- With thousands of education protesters headed to the Capitol on Friday, Kentucky State Police will have a large presence in Frankfort.

The orange cones are already out and the no parking signs have been placed all along Capital Avenue.

“We estimated 10,000 to 12,000 last rally, and we're expecting at least that many this time,” said Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler.

KSP said its main concern Friday is public safety. Since state law requires clear and open corridors, crowd size in the capital and annex many be limited for security reasons. The Kentucky Education Association said KSP told them only 500 people will likely be allowed inside. But with such a large crowd outside, KEA leaders hope it'll send a message to lawmakers that they're going to stay on top of education issues.

“This session has really awakened a sense of skepticism among, not just educators, but the public in general about how lawmakers are looking out for citizens and the most vulnerable, especially our kids,” Winkler said.

If kids are the future, and no one is there to become educators and teach them, Winkler questions what the future will look like.

“That is a real threat," she said. "That is happening right now, because people see that there’s no benefit on the other end for them to be able to sustain a family income or to be taken care of, because teachers don’t pay into social security. And so we need to take a look at this, because our kids need and deserve qualified educators in the classroom."

The rally starts on the steps of the Capitol at 9 a.m.

As the capitol becomes inundated with traffic and pedestrians, KSP urges people in the area to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the day.

