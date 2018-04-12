Public safety a top concern for Kentucky State Police for Friday's education rally in Frankfort

The Jefferson County Teachers Association had called for teachers to use a personal day on Friday to make their presence felt at the Capitol.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association had called for teachers to use a personal day on Friday to make their presence felt at the Capitol.

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- With thousands of education protesters headed to the Capitol on Friday, Kentucky State Police will have a large presence in Frankfort.

The orange cones are already out and the no parking signs have been placed all along Capital Avenue.

“We estimated 10,000 to 12,000 last rally, and we're expecting at least that many this time,” said Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler.

KSP said its main concern Friday is public safety. Since state law requires clear and open corridors, crowd size in the capital and annex many be limited for security reasons. The Kentucky Education Association said KSP told them only 500 people will likely be allowed inside. But with such a large crowd outside, KEA leaders hope it'll send a message to lawmakers that they're going to stay on top of education issues.

“This session has really awakened a sense of skepticism among, not just educators, but the public in general about how lawmakers are looking out for citizens and the most vulnerable, especially our kids,” Winkler said.

If kids are the future, and no one is there to become educators and teach them, Winkler questions what the future will look like.

“That is a real threat," she said. "That is happening right now, because people see that there’s no benefit on the other end for them to be able to sustain a family income or to be taken care of, because teachers don’t pay into social security. And so we need to take a look at this, because our kids need and deserve qualified educators in the classroom."

The rally starts on the steps of the Capitol at 9 a.m.

As the capitol becomes inundated with traffic and pedestrians, KSP urges people in the area to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.