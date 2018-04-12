LEWIS | Hines-Allen drafted in WNBA second round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s Myisha Hines-Allen anticipated she would be chosen in the second round of Thursday’s WNBA draft, and was glad when she did see her name on the screen, going in that second round and 19th overall to the Washington Mystics.

“(I thought) Wow it’s finally over. I don’t have to wait any longer,” Hines-Allen said. “That waiting, that will get you.”

Hines-Allen is now the eighth Cardinal to be chosen in the WNBA Draft. She leaves U of L as the school’s second all-time leading rebounder (1,151 rebounds) and third all-time scorer (2,028 points).

“It’s a great feeling for all of us who have watched Myisha grow as a player and as a person over the past four years,” said U of L head womens coach Jeff Walz. “It’s a great opportunity…it’s a great franchise.”

The Mystics reached the second round of last year’s WNBA playoffs.

Hines-Allen joins former Cardinal Asia Taylor on the Mystics roster. Taylor played at U of L from 2009 to 2014 and recently re-signed with Washington.

