Gunshot victim reported near Skystar Observation Wheel in downtown Louisville, MetroSafe says

The Jefferson County Teachers Association had called for teachers to use a personal day on Friday to make their presence felt at the Capitol.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association had called for teachers to use a personal day on Friday to make their presence felt at the Capitol.

JCPS cancels classes for Friday because of the number of teacher absences

JCPS cancels classes for Friday because of the number of teacher absences

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

Brandon Banet is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Brandon Banet is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Southern Indiana man babysitting house full of children accused of having sex with 13-year old girl

Southern Indiana man babysitting house full of children accused of having sex with 13-year old girl

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

Schools across Louisville hold walk-ins to protest cuts to education funding

Schools across Louisville hold walk-ins to protest cuts to education funding

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

BOZICH | Kentucky, Calipari and Payne answer any questions about recruiting mojo

BOZICH | Kentucky, Calipari and Payne answer any questions about recruiting mojo

A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

Growing number of Kentucky schools to close Friday because of teacher rally

Growing number of Kentucky schools to close Friday because of teacher rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A victim was reported with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 11 p.m. near the Skystar Observation Wheel on Waterfront Park, but there's no word on the victim's condition.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.