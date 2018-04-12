UPDATE: Man shot near Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night near the Big Four Bridge.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says shortly after 11:00, officers found a man on the Great Lawn who had been shot. The gunshot is described as a non-life threatening graze wound.

The victim is a man in his late teens.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.