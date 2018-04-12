UPDATE: Man shot near Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night near the Big Four Bridge.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says shortly after 11:00, officers found a man on the Great Lawn who had been shot. The gunshot is described as a non-life threatening graze wound.
The victim is a man in his late teens.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
