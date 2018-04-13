Teachers line up early for Friday's education rally in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS and several other schools districts across Kentucky are closed today, so teachers can rally at the state capitol.

Teachers and other educations say Friday's rally is about fighting to restore the public education funding that was eliminated when Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed a budget bill earlier this week that restored funding to public education programs. They're urging lawmakers to take action before the legislative session ends on Saturday.

On Friday Brent McKim, president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association, said the veto means the the state could lose nearly half a billion dollars in new education funding.

"Our main message is we're very concerned about education funding for our kids, our classrooms," McKim said.

"This budget adds almost $500 million in new funding, and almost all of it goes into public education, so we need to override the vetoes so we have that funding to do everything we need to for our kids."

McKim says the situation will worsen if the legislature doesn't have enough votes for an override.

"If the legislature demonstrates that they're not able to override the governor's veto, that essentially puts him in the position of being able to dictate terms in a special session, and we've seen what that looks like -- significant cuts to all sorts of programs, cuts to transportation, cuts to the benefits that employees have to attract and keep employees, and ultimately it hurts kids."

Students and teachers already held rallies on Thursday in school districts including Jefferson, Shelby and Bullitt counties.

Police are expecting 10,000 to 12,000 people to take part in Friday's rallies.

Saturday is the last day lawmakers can take action during this legislative session.

