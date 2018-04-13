Louisville police say shooting at Waterfront Park possibly gang related

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a shooting at Waterfront Park Thursday night could possibly be related to gang activity.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on April 12.

Officers found the 19-year-old victim near the Big Four Bridge, but believe the shooting happened on the Great Lawn. Police say the victim suffered a graze wound but is expected to be OK.

People in the area say they heard about five or six gunshots, before people started running.

"We were walking up on the bridge, going toward Indiana, and then we heard about five or six gunshots," said Joseph Augustine. "Then we looked down and saw a bunch of people running."

Investigators are reviewing footage from security cameras, but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.