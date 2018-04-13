Simmons College receives $200,000 donation to help with tuition assistance

Mark and Cindy Lynn donated $120,000 to Simmons College to help with an expansion and with tuition assistance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College has received a major donation and a big boost toward its mission.

Friday morning, Simmons College received $200,000 to help with its expansion and tuition assistance. Donors Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn say they weren't familiar with Simmons College in the beginning.

"Simmons College to us is a symbol of hope for a lot of things. And it's not just people and kids. It's a symbol of hope for our whole community. It's a symbol of hope for our growth. It's a symbol of hope for where we want to go in life," said Dr. Mark Lynn.

The college focuses on educating students in an urban setting and helping with financial assistance. Students, faculty and Mayor Greg Fisher were all on hand for the donation.

Board members hope to hold another fundraiser this next year.

