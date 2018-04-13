Indiana officials break ground on $143 million expansion of I-65 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana officials break ground on $143 million expansion of I-65

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Construction began Friday on Interstate 65 between Columbus and Seymour.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation officials broke ground on a $143 million, 14-mile expansion. The work will add a lane to both the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate for three lanes in each direction.

"Hoosier motorists should know that we are going to have some of the safest, swiftest modes of travel in the world," Holcomb said.

The state has also created an interactive website with information about each of the projects.

"You can go online and you can see in all 92 counties the smallest project and the biggest project, when it starts, when it's completed," Holcomb said.

Twenty-seven bridges between US 50 at Seymour and State Road 58 at Walesboro will also be expanded or rebuilt.

Work is expected to be complete in about two years.

