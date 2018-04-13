Indiana officials kick off 2018 construction project to improve - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana officials kick off 2018 construction project to improve I-65

Posted: Updated:
Indiana officials break ground on a project to improve I-65 between Columbus and Seymour. Indiana officials break ground on a project to improve I-65 between Columbus and Seymour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction began Friday on Interstate 65 between Columbus and Seymour, Indiana.

Indiana Gov. Chris Holcomb joined officials from the Indiana Department of Transportation to break ground on the project Friday morning. 

The $143 million expansion will add a lane to both the north and southbound sides of the interstate for three lanes in each direction.

Twenty-seven bridges between US 50 at Seymour and State Road 58 at Walesboro will also be expanded or rebuilt.

