Developers break ground to restore historic Colonial Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work to refurbish the badly deteriorated Colonial Gardens in south Louisville is underway. 

Developers broke ground on the historic site on New Cut Road Friday morning. 

Underhill Associates bought the property from the city of Louisville in 2014 for $1 with the promise to restore the former beer garden across from Iroquois Park.

They're turning the property in South Louisville into restaurants and a beer garden.

The project will renovate the 7,000 square foot building and add three, one-story buildings that will share a common patio and garden area.

The property across from the Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden in 1902. It stayed open for different uses until 2003 and then was vacant.

South Louisville residents were able to get the iconic white building declared a local landmark in 2008. The city bought the rundown property in 2013. And the new project has been four years in the making. 

Colonial Gardens is expected to open next Spring.

