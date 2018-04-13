US Senate confirms Louisville attorney for federal judge seat in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

US Senate confirms Louisville attorney for federal judge seat in Louisville

Posted: Updated:
The U. S. Senate confirmed Rebecca Grady Jennings as the U. S. District Court Judge for Western Kentucky. The U. S. Senate confirmed Rebecca Grady Jennings as the U. S. District Court Judge for Western Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of a Louisville attorney as a new federal judge for Kentucky.

Rebecca Grady Jennings was confirmed on April 12. She will serve as the judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. She was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Jennings previously served as director at the Middleton Reutlinger law firm in Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.