New Albany High School lockdown activated by mistake - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany High School lockdown activated by mistake

Posted: Updated:
A lockdown at New Albany High School was triggered by mistake on April 13, 2018. A lockdown at New Albany High School was triggered by mistake on April 13, 2018.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A lockdown at New Albany High School Friday morning turns out to be a mistake.

Police did respond to the school just before 11 a.m. but determined there was no threat. 

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey tells WDRB that a school employee activated the school alert by dialing a wrong number.

"It was not malicious. It was an honest mistake," Bailey said. "There was never any threat."

The district sent out an automated phone message about 11:15 a.m. telling parents that all students are safe.

School leaders confirm the lockdown system was activated by mistake. Nearby Hazelwood Middle School was also on lockdown, as precaution.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.