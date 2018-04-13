Thousands of Ky. educators rally for lawmakers to overturn Gov. Bevin's budget, tax vetoes

Action on the two bills will start in the House of Representatives, which met briefly before recessing for caucus meetings. The legislature could also pass new versions of the biennial spending plan and revenue bill in the final two days of this year’s budget-writing session.More >>
“We are very close to release,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt said in response to a question during Wednesday’s Kentucky Board of Education meeting. “… There’s one key piece that we’re waiting on.”More >>
Trimble County Schools has already announced it will close on Friday so teachers and staff can be in Frankfort, and the Jefferson County Teachers Association has asked its members to take a personal day on Friday so they can urge legislators to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s vetoes on budget and tax bills that passed April 2.More >>
The Kentucky Education Association’s Delegate Assembly ultimately decided to approve a more general stance that backs any legislation that generates revenue for the state’s education and pension systems.More >>
Teachers have been vocal opponents of pension reform and budget cuts, although lawmakers who supported the two-year spending plan passed April 2 were quick to point out that the budget boosted per-pupil funding for the state’s public education system.More >>
Charter schools currently receive the same per-pupil funding as traditional public schools after lawmakers reopened the current two-year budget and inserted that language as charter legislation passed during last year’s legislation session.More >>
School districts across the state closed, either for spring break or to attend Monday’s demonstration, as teachers marched on the Capitol, armed with signs and chanting slogans like, “Vote them out,” “Fund our schools,” “We will remember,” and “West Virginia,” an allusion to that state’s recent teacher strike for pay raises.More >>
McKim criticized lawmakers for rushing an amended version of Senate Bill 151, which started as a bill on wastewater services before the House inserted pension reform language, through the legislature.More >>
