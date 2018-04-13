Local celebrities test their skills in the National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

WDRB meteorologist Hannah Strong was among celebrities trying to keep up on the court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local notables test their skills in the National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament celebrity game.

The tournament is in full swing at the Kentucky Exposition Center. And two teams of U.S. Paralympians and wheelchair athletes came to town to take on the local celebs.

A spokesman for the tournament invites the public to come out to see some great basketball competition all weekend.

"If people come out here the first thing they're going to see is a level of competition among these athletes that is probably higher than they expect. Sometimes when people put wheelchairs and sports together, they don't necessarily see those going hand in hand," said Will Waller.

He adds, "So first of all, they're going to see incredible competition, and then they're going to see an incredible bond among all of these athletes who all in some way or another are dealing with some degree of disability."

This is the sixth time Louisville has hosted the sporting event, which continues through Sunday.

