Students at John Hardin High School walk out to show support for teachers

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County students were in class Friday -- at least for a little while.

Video and pictures sent to us by a John Hardin High School student show students outside the school marching with signs. The student tells WDRB that many students began protesting because they were in school even though many school districts in Kentucky canceled classes for Friday's education rally in Frankfort.

That's when he says they took to the street for about an hour in support of their teachers.

John Wright, the district's communications director, says students were outside because of a fire drill, and that school officials used that time as a "teaching moment" to talk about what was happening in Frankfort.

According to the student who spoke with WDRB, the planning for the walkout started Thursday night on social media. He says some students warned the principal about it, before he announced the fire drill on the intercom. That was about 10 minutes before the students planned to walk out.

About a quarter of the students who walked outside refused to come back in when staff members asked them to move their protest to the gym, according to the student.

He says teachers from New Highland Elementary cheered the protesting students as they headed back to John Hardin. He says the students then listened to a speech from the principal in the parking lot before going back inside.

