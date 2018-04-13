CRAWFORD | Louisville approves up to $4.25 million for Mack's Xavier buyout

With national scandals brewing around the nation, including at the University of Louisville, the contract of new Cardinals' coach Chris Mack represents a new level of responsibility facing coaches moving forward.More >>
The University of Louisville on Friday approved a $4.25 million liquidation of athletic reserves to pay the Xavier buyout of new men's basketball coach Chris Mack.
Jawon Pass will take the reins of the Louisville football offense in Friday night's annual spring game.
A new federal indictment in the college basketball corruption investigation and the subsequent discussion give a glimpse into how difficult the coming months may be for Louisville coach Chris Mack as he works to turn the page for the troubled program.
Louisville coach Chris Mack got something he badly needed in assembling his first Cardinal coaching staff: A familiarity with how he likes to do things.
The University of Louisville officially announced the hiring of three assistant coaches by new basketball coach Chris Mack.
Former Wake Forest coach and current ESPN analyst Dino Gaudio says he's leaving his broadcasting job to become an assistant coach for Chris Mack at Louisville.
Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA's Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.
