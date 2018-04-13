Ky. lawmakers override Bevin vetoes, restore tax and budget bills

JCPS will not have school on Friday after more than 2,500 teachers called out ahead of rallies in Frankfort.

JCPS will not have school on Friday after more than 2,500 teachers called out ahead of rallies in Frankfort.

Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.

Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.

The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.

The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

Trapped in a minivan, Ohio teen dies after 911 calls for help fail to find him

Trapped in a minivan, Ohio teen dies after 911 calls for help fail to find him

A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.

A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky House of Representatives voted Friday to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s vetoes of the state budget and a tax bill that raises $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.

The Senate also overrode Bevin's veto of the tax bill and was expected to do the same for the budget.

The veto overrides keep the tax and spending plans passed earlier this month by the Republican majority on track despite the objection of a governor of the same party.

In the House, the budget override passed 66-28, while the less popular bill raising taxes passed 57-40. The Senate overrode Bevin's veto of the tax bill by 20-18, the same margin as when they passed the bill on April 2.

Senate President Robert Stivers said it was "not an easy vote" for Republicans to buck a governor of their own party.

"We are here to make tough decisions," Stivers said before casting his vote to override Bevin on the tax measure.

Overriding Bevin was the only way to leave Frankfort with a budget that doesn’t drastically cut k-12 education, Republicans said.

"We have to have this revenue to fund our schools … you are either for public education funding or you’re not," said state Rep. Regina Huff, a Republican from Williamsburg.

Democrats scoffed at those charges, saying they didn't support the charter schools legislation Republicans passed last year and that the tax bill raises revenue on the backs of the poor while giving cuts to the rich and corporations.

"The tax reform in the bill represents government by surprise, government by secret, government by exclusion and government by the powerful at the expense of the less wealthy," said Rep. Angie Hutton, a Democrat from Whitesburg.

Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover returned to the chamber for the first time in weeks after settling an ethics case over his alleged sexual harassment of a female employee.

Hoover, a Republican, criticized Bevin's remarks at press conference earlier in the week in which the governor said lawmakers don't understand fiscal policy.

Hoover also said Bevin cannot be taken at his word because the governor failed to call a special session in 2017 over pension and tax issues, which Bevin said he would do.

Bevin shot back on Twitter, saying, "The only reason we did not have a special session last year is because Jeff Hoover, a married man, was sexually involved with a very young, single member of his staff and was paying hush money to hide his actions."

The only reason we did not have a special session last year is because Jeff Hoover, a married man, was sexually involved with a very young, single member of his staff and was paying hush money to hide his actions...The result was chaos in the KY House that stopped everything — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) April 13, 2018

Sen. Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat from Louisville, warned that lawmakers could be giving Bevin license to cut millions of dollars from the budget without their input -- or even to call the legislature back for a special session.

That's because Bevin's budget director John Chilton said Friday that that the tax increases won't raise the full $480 million that the legislature projects, so the budget is not balanced as constitutionally required.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.