Ky. lawmakers override Bevin vetoes, restore tax and budget bills

A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.More >>
A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.More >>
The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.More >>
The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.More >>
Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.More >>
Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.More >>
Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.More >>
Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.More >>
The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.More >>
The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.More >>
Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.More >>
Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.More >>
Officers found the 19-year-old shooting victim near the Big Four Bridge.More >>
Officers found the 19-year-old shooting victim near the Big Four Bridge.More >>
JCPS will not have school on Friday after more than 2,500 teachers called out ahead of rallies in Frankfort.More >>
JCPS will not have school on Friday after more than 2,500 teachers called out ahead of rallies in Frankfort.More >>
The Kentucky House of Representatives voted Friday to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of a tax bill that raises $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.More >>
The Kentucky House of Representatives voted Friday to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of a tax bill that raises $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin’s economic development secretary is imploring lawmakers not to override the governor’s veto of a hastily passed bill that would raise tax revenue but also eliminate an incentive program under which the state has promised hundreds of millions of dollars to Ford, Toyota and GE Appliances.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin’s economic development secretary is imploring lawmakers not to override the governor’s veto of a hastily passed bill that would raise tax revenue but also eliminate an incentive program under which the state has promised hundreds of millions of dollars to Ford, Toyota and GE Appliances.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday he will veto the tax overhaul and two-year state budget passed by the legislature last week, forcing lawmakers in Republican-controlled House and Senate to either muster the votes to override him or to head back to the drawing board.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday he will veto the tax overhaul and two-year state budget passed by the legislature last week, forcing lawmakers in Republican-controlled House and Senate to either muster the votes to override him or to head back to the drawing board.More >>
Shareholders of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare have approved a proposal to sell the company to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, brushing aside criticism that the $9-per-share undervalues Kindred.More >>
Shareholders of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare have approved a proposal to sell the company to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, brushing aside criticism that the $9-per-share undervalues Kindred.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.More >>
Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.More >>
Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.More >>
Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.More >>
Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.More >>
Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.More >>