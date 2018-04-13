Indiana residents seek treatment for smoke-related issues as mulch fire burns for second day

JCPS will not have school on Friday after more than 2,500 teachers called out ahead of rallies in Frankfort.

Officers found the 19-year-old shooting victim near the Big Four Bridge.

Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.

Damaged section of Kennedy Bridge was part of $22 million repair work in 2016

The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

Growing number of Kentucky schools to close Friday because of teacher rally

Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

16-year-old Kyle Plush died trapped in a minivan, despite calling 911 for help.

Trapped in a minivan, Ohio teen dies after 911 calls for help fail to find him

A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP/WDRB) - Health officials say dozens of people have sought treatment for smoke-related issues due to a large mulch fire burning in southern Indiana.

Firefighting crews from across the area responded Thursday to the fire at the Fibertech plant in Mitchell that produces mulch.

On Friday Indiana University Health officials said two hospitals have seen a rise in emergency department visits since Thursday due to smoke from the fire.

Health workers at IU Health Bedford Hospital saw about 49 people with smoke-related issues, including 36 who were discharged. The IU Health Paoli Hospital saw three patients because of the fire.

Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham says smoke from the fire could be an issue for days.

Because the smoke continues to be thick, some residents who have been evacuated in the immediate area could be relocated to a shelter being established by the Lawrence County EMA.

Firefighters remained at the scene Friday.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says the Indiana National Guard was deployed Friday to assist firefighters using aerial water drops, but those efforts were suspended after "it became evident the wind was too strong and dispersing the water."

As of Friday afternoon, eight firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. They are expected to fully recover.

Crews are now using heavy equipment to relocate the mulch to a nearby wetland to help the fire dissolve.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis, and Lawrence County officials are advising area residents to stay inside their homes.

Mitchell Community Schools posted a statement online saying classes are canceled Friday due to the smoke and employees have been told not to report to work.

The North Lawrence Community Schools district has also shut down schools due to the fire.

