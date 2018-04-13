Actor Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash in Calif - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Actor Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash in California

Actor Will Ferrell was involved in a rollover crash in California. (Photo Courtesy OnScene.TV) Actor Will Ferrell was involved in a rollover crash in California. (Photo Courtesy OnScene.TV)
Actor Will Ferrell was taken to the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash in California. Actor Will Ferrell was taken to the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash in California.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) -- Actor Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

Video captured by OnScene.TV shows the 50-year-old Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway talking to a firefighter shortly after the Thursday night crash. Another video by LA-OC.tv shows Ferrell talking on a cellphone as he sits on a stretcher and firefighters load him into an ambulance.

A California Highway Patrol report says a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV Ferrell was in, after veering into its lane on Interstate 5. The limo lost control, hit the center divider and overturned.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says three men in a limousine-type SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries.

Ferrell's manager did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

