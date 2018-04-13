Metro Police on scene of a fatal crash in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Police on scene of a fatal crash in south Louisville

LMPD investigating fatal crash at Third Street and Whitney Avenue. LMPD investigating fatal crash at Third Street and Whitney Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash in south Louisville. 

The crash involving a car and what appears to be a moped was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday at South Third Street and Whitney Avenue. That's in the neighborhood near Southern Parkway and the Watterson Expressway. 

When police arrived, they found a person dead at the scene. 

This story will be updated. 

