Moped rider hit and killed Friday in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Moped rider hit and killed Friday in south Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A moped rider died Friday afternoon in a crash in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

The crash involving a car and a moped was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday at South Third Street and Whitney Avenue near Southern Parkway and the Watterson Expressway. 

Officers said an SUV driving on Third Street tried turning onto Whitney and hit the moped rider. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

That rider wasn't wearing a helmet, and no charges are expected to be filed against the SUV driver.

