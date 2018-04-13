JCPS board votes to waive Friday as an instructional day, keepin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS board votes to waive Friday as an instructional day, keeping May 31 as district's final day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The JCPS board voted unanimously to wave Friday as an instructional day, meaning the district's last day of school will remain May 31.

School was canceled Friday after more than 2,500 teachers called in absences in advance of a rally outside the Capitol in Frankfort. It was the second day JCPS was forced to close this year for a lack of available teachers.

The board said during a special meeting Friday afternoon that extra hours are built into the calendar so students don't lose out on required class time.  Teachers are contracted to work a certain 187 days, so they will still have to make up for Friday's absence.

To view the JCPS graduation schedule, click here.

