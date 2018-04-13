JCPS board votes to waive Friday as an instructional day, keeping May 31 as district's final day of school

Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.

Damaged section of Kennedy Bridge was part of $22 million repair work in 2016

The Kentucky House of Representatives voted Friday to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of a tax bill that raises $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.

The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

Growing number of Kentucky schools to close Friday because of teacher rally

Officers found the 19-year-old shooting victim near the Big Four Bridge.

Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

16-year-old Kyle Plush died trapped in a minivan, despite calling 911 for help.

Trapped in a minivan, Ohio teen dies after 911 calls for help fail to find him

A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The JCPS board voted unanimously to wave Friday as an instructional day, meaning the district's last day of school will remain May 31.

School was canceled Friday after more than 2,500 teachers called in absences in advance of a rally outside the Capitol in Frankfort. It was the second day JCPS was forced to close this year for a lack of available teachers.

The board said during a special meeting Friday afternoon that extra hours are built into the calendar so students don't lose out on required class time. Teachers are contracted to work a certain 187 days, so they will still have to make up for Friday's absence.

To view the JCPS graduation schedule, click here.

