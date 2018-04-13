Organizers hope concealed carry expo in Louisville will unite both sides of gun debate

Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.

The Kentucky House of Representatives voted Friday to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of a tax bill that raises $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.

The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

Trapped in a minivan, Ohio teen dies after 911 calls for help fail to find him

A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association Exposition is expected to bring a large crowd to Louisville this weekend, and organizers say both pro-gun and anti-gun advocates should attend.

Kevin Michalowski with the USCCA said those on both signs of the gun debate need to find common ground on the issue, and this is a way to find it.

“Education, not isolation, is what's going to bridge the gap between pro-gun people and anti-gun people,” Michalowski said.

Michalowski said people with guns are too often lumped into one group.

“Dangerous people with guns. And that's not what we are," he said. "We want to make sure that everybody knows there are two groups. Criminals who happen to use guns as part of committing a crime, and then there's responsibly armed Americans who may have a gun, but they don't ever want to use it."

Eight-thousand people to show up and check out the expo's 169 vendors.There’s a live fire training range where people can test out different guns and shoot for free.

Attendees can also visit the simulated 360-degree training range with non-lethal ammo. An instructor calls out a target from one of many all around you.

“If you don't learn to shoot in that type of environment, then, once again, you can make mistakes," said Tony Lambraia, Vice President of UTM Worldwide. "The more you do this, the more you feel comfortable.

“We kind of call it like paintball on steroids."

Education workshops will also be available.

“Education and training are the key to personal defense," Michalowski said "So what we teach is situational awareness and conflict avoidance. We want force to be the last thing anybody thinks about doing. The people who carry guns for self-defense are not out looking for a fight. That's exactly what we want not to have happen.”

The expo runs through 4 p.m. Sunday.

