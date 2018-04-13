Southern Indiana high school students tackle driving course with drunk goggles

Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.

The Kentucky House of Representatives voted Friday to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of a tax bill that raises $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.

The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Trapped in a minivan, Ohio teen dies after 911 calls for help fail to find him

A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.

STARLIGHT, Ind. (WDRB) -- Seniors from Silver Creek High School were put to the test Friday at Huber's Winery & Starlight Distillery, attempting to drive a narrow course safely, with drunk goggles on.

It didn't go very well.

Officer John Jawor with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said DUIs are down nationally, but it's still a constant problem with teenagers. That's especially true around prom, when Jawor said teens might be more enticed to drink or do drugs and then drive.

On Friday, the groups of students rotated through different exercises. In one group, students wore goggles and tried to walk a straight line and stand on one leg. The goggles made it feel like they were under the influence of marijuana or prescription pain killers.

Another group had to drive with goggles that simulated what it would look like if their blood alcohol content was a .18, which is twice the legal limit and would be an aggravated DUI.

Whether it's prescription drugs, illegal drugs or alcohol, Jawor said it's not worth it.

"We tell the kids exactly what they're looking at financially for an impaired driving charge in Clark County," he said. "There's just no reason with everything out there with cabs, all the different ride-sharing services and people that will just give you a ride home, it's just not worth getting behind the wheel."

There was also a representative from Southern Indiana's Treatment Center on hand to talk to the students about the dangers of using drugs at a young age. In all, five different high schools participated in the event.

