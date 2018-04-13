VIDEO | Gov. Bevin 'guarantees' children in Kentucky were 'sexually assaulted' as a result of Friday's school closure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Somewhere children in Kentucky were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

Bevin’s comments come on a day when thousands of teachers swarmed the Capitol, most of them hoping lawmakers would override his vetoes on budget and revenue bills. The House and Senate ultimately overturned those decisions, but Bevin said children across the state suffered after several school districts closed either to allow teachers to attend Friday’s events or because enough teachers had called in absences to trigger closures.

“I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them,” the governor told a group of reporters outside the Capitol Friday. “I guarantee you somewhere today a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were home alone because a single parent didn’t have any money to take care of them. I’m offended by the idea that people so cavalierly and so flippantly disregarded what’s truly best for children.

“You know how many children live in urban communities and rural communities where there’s a single parent who literally if they could afford to skip work and not lose their job, they couldn’t afford to because they need the money. They don’t have a backup for them. They don’t get paid whether they go to work or not. They don’t have an option, and some of them were given literally a matter of hours, so you know for a fact that there were hundreds of thousands of children who were left unattended, and some of them in communities where people knew that for a fact and took advantage of them, and as surely as we’re having this conversation, children were harmed, some physically, some sexually, some were introduced to drugs for the first time because they were vulnerable and left alone.”

A number of districts closed schools on Friday, including Jefferson County Public Schools and Fayette County Public Schools. More than 2,500 teachers called in absences in advance at JCPS, which has more than 100,000 students.

Brent McKim, president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association, called Bevin’s remarks “the most reprehensible comments that he’s made yet.”

“And they serve to discourage anyone from wanting to be a teacher in Kentucky when the governor is bashing them on an almost daily basis,” McKim told WDRB News.

McKim said Bevin’s comments left him stunned, sentiments he’s heard shared by JCTA members who contacted him after watching video of the governor’s remarks.

“With that reasoning we would never have any vacation or breaks in school, and who knows what would happen in the summer,” he said. “… School districts, I think, worked very hard to give parents as much notice as they could and be very considerate of families that way, and the bottom line is the governor is talking about one day where teachers went to Frankfort to advocate for their students. He was proposing cutting hundreds of millions of dollars from funding for those kids every day of the school year, and the harm that would do is hard to even imagine.

“That’s why teachers were in Frankfort, not to stand up for themselves, but to stand up for funding for their schools and their kids so they’d have what they need to help them be successful.”

Officials with JCPS and the Kentucky Education Association did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Below is a full transcript of Bevin's comments:

"You know, here's what's crazy to me. You know how many hundreds of thousands of children today were left home alone? I guarantee somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them. I guarantee you somewhere today a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were home alone because a single parent didn't have any money to take care of them. I'm offended by the idea that people so cavalierly and so flippantly disregarded what's truly best for children. You know how many children live in urban communities and rural communities where there's a single parent who literally, if they could afford to skip work and not lose their job, they couldn't afford to because they need the money. They don't have a backup for them. They don't get paid whether they go to work or not, they don't have an option and some of them were given literally a matter of hours. So, you know for a fact that their were hundreds of thousands of children who were left unattended and some of them in communities where people knew that for a fact and took advantage of it. And as surely as we're having this conversation, children were harmed, some physically, some sexually, some were introduced to drugs for the first time because they were vulnerable and left alone. It's offensive, frankly. It really is. If you want to write a story that's the kind of thing you should talk about."

