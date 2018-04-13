President Trump announces 'precision strikes' on targets in Syria are underway

The Kentucky House of Representatives voted Friday to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of a tax bill that raises $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.

The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.

On the eve of the NBA Playoffs, former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell has not given an inch to Ben Simmons in the NBA rookie of the year debate. Good for him.

Donovan Mitchell has not given an inch to Ben Simmons in the battle for NBA Rookie of the Year (eBay photo).

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

Officers found the 19-year-old shooting victim near the Big Four Bridge.

Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

16-year-old Kyle Plush died trapped in a minivan, despite calling 911 for help.

A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.

Washington (CNN) -- President Donald Trump announced on Friday he ordered strikes on the Syrian regime in response to a chemical weapons attack last weekend.

"I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad," Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room.

Trump said the strikes were in coordination with France and the United Kingdom, adding that the purpose of the campaign is to "establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons."

"The combined American, British and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power: military, economic and diplomatic," Trump said.

Trump indicated the strikes would continue until the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons ends.

"We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents," Trump said.

The President also insisted that the US would not remain engaged in Syria forever under any circumstances. He has previously told his national security team he wants US troops to exit Syria within six months.

"America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria," Trump said from the White House. "As other nations step up their contributions we look forward to the day we can bring our warriors home."

Trump told the nation in his address the US "cannot purge the world of evil or act everywhere there is tyranny."

And he described the Middle East as a "troubled place."

"We will try to make it better but it is a troubled place," Trump said. "The US will be a partner and a friend. But the fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.