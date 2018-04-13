Louisville Applebee's employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

The Kentucky House of Representatives voted Friday to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of a tax bill that raises $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.

The rally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but teachers were lined up as early as 7 a.m.

On the eve of the NBA Playoffs, former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell has not given an inch to Ben Simmons in the NBA rookie of the year debate. Good for him.

Donovan Mitchell has not given an inch to Ben Simmons in the battle for NBA Rookie of the Year (eBay photo).

BOZICH | Why Donovan Mitchell deserves NBA Rookie award over What's His Name

Here's the list of schools planning to close April 13 so teachers can go to Frankfort.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

Growing number of Kentucky schools to close Friday because of teacher rally

Officers found the 19-year-old shooting victim near the Big Four Bridge.

Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

16-year-old Kyle Plush died trapped in a minivan, despite calling 911 for help.

16-year-old Kyle Plush died trapped in a minivan, despite calling 911 for help.

Trapped in a minivan, Ohio teen dies after 911 calls for help fail to find him

A victim was found with a gunshot wound at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Louisville Applebee's has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, health officials say.

Health officials say customers who may have eaten at the restaurant located at 4717 Dixie Highway from March 23 to April 12, 2018, may have been exposed to the virus.

Symptoms of the virus include fatigue, a decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice. Officials say you can become ill 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the virus.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health declared a statewide hepatitis A outbreak in Nov. 2017. Since then, 226 cases have been diagnosed in Louisville, with at least 194 cases diagnosed in 2018.

Health officials have partnered with the U of L Global Health Center to offer discounted vaccinations to all hospitality workers in the state, reducing the cost from $65 to $25. Businesses with more than 20 employees can have a nurse come to their business to provide vaccinations.

Business with fewer than 20 employees can organize a time for their employees to be vaccinated at U of L's walk-in clinic. Any businesses interested can contact Dr. Ruth Carrico at 502-852-1324.

Health officials say more than 50 local food service establishments have provided the vaccine to their employees thus far.

According to a release sent by metro health officials, the independent business owners of Applebee's restaurants in Kentucky as well as Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee will provide vaccinations to their employees.

