Louisville Applebee's employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Louisville Applebee's has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, health officials say. 

Health officials say customers who may have eaten at the restaurant located at 4717 Dixie Highway from March 23 to April 12, 2018, may have been exposed to the virus. 

Symptoms of the virus include fatigue, a decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice. Officials say you can become ill 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the virus. 

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention. 

The Kentucky Department for Public Health declared a statewide hepatitis A outbreak in Nov. 2017. Since then, 226 cases have been diagnosed in Louisville, with at least 194 cases diagnosed in 2018. 

Health officials have partnered with the U of L Global Health Center to offer discounted vaccinations to all hospitality workers in the state, reducing the cost from $65 to $25. Businesses with more than 20 employees can have a nurse come to their business to provide vaccinations. 

Business with fewer than 20 employees can organize a time for their employees to be vaccinated at U of L's walk-in clinic. Any businesses interested can contact Dr. Ruth Carrico at 502-852-1324. 

Health officials say more than 50 local food service establishments have provided the vaccine to their employees thus far. 

According to a release sent by metro health officials, the independent business owners of Applebee's restaurants in Kentucky as well as Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee will provide vaccinations to their employees. 

