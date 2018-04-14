LEWIS | UK finds plenty of offense in Blue-White scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – UK head coach Mark Stoops says he has no timeline on when to name a starting quarterback, but he’s still formulating a plan after Friday’s Blue-White scrimmage in Lexington.

“They both have done some good things, and both need improvement in certain areas. But again, just like you saw tonight, and I can't say it enough, it really depends on the guys around them. Giving them some time, getting open, creating some space, making tough catches, getting tough yards. That always lets the offense go if we get those things going,” Stoops said.

Quarterbacks Gunner Hoak and Terry Wilson both logged snaps with the first-team offense. Hoak was 14-of-25 for 121 yards and a touchdown. Wilson was 10-of-24 for 131 yards and an interception.

Hoak assessed his performance after the scrimmage. “Overall, I thought pretty good. Gotta get better, obviously that’s what spring is for: Going through and trying to compete with these other quarterbacks and getting this whole team better.”

Wilson says he knows he has work to do this summer.

“You got to watch film. That comes with a lot. Go out there and throw with the receivers. Keep that chemistry going, keep working with my feet. You know, you’ve got to keep your feet under you so you can make an accurate throw. It’s many things. Just getting out there and working and trying to get better at your craft,” Wilson said.

The Wildcats may have found some depth at running back. Rising junior Benny Snell is the definite star, but redshirt sophomore AJ Rose may a case for some carries.

He rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns in helping his Blue team top the White 45-32.

“I just struggle getting to learn the offense. It’s different coming from my high school. We didn’t learn as much as I did here so I had to just really sit down and focus. But, being with my roommate Benny Snell, he really helps me a lot. When we are at home, just walk the fields, just learning it, getting comfortable so once I got comfortable I knew I could go out there and play,” Rose said.

UK opens the regular season September first against Central Michigan at Kroger Field.

