Teen arrested after being grazed by bullet, firing shots at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old is facing charges after a shooting that happened Thursday night at Waterfront Park near the Skystar Observation Wheel.

Keion Page is facing charges of receiving stolen property and evading police.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired near the ferris wheel.

An arrest report says when officers arrived, they saw Page come out of a tree line and begin running towards the ferris wheel. According to police, detectives ordered Page to stop several times, but he continued to run away.

Authorities say when Page was taken into custody, he stated he had been shot at, and then fired back. Louisville Metro Police confirm Page was grazed by a bullet.

Officials say Page stated his sweatshirt and were in the tree line where he had run from. Officers recovered Page's sweatshirt and a white tank top with bullet holes in them, and a gun from the tree line, according to police.

Police say the gun was stolen from a pawn shop in Shepherdsville.

LMPD says they are continuing to look for more suspects in connection with the incident.

