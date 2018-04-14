Police arrest 3 suspects after male victim shot on Saddlebrook Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested three people authorities say were connected to the shooting of a male victim.

Ariel Mayan, 20, Kalendia Stovall, 19, and Jordon Smith, 19, were arrested Friday, April 13 in the 2200 block of Outer Loop near Grade Lane.

According to an arrest report, on Friday, April 13, 3rd Division officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Saddlebrook Lane, near Rockford Lane. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with several gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Officials say the victim and witnesses gave descriptions of the vehicle and names of the suspects to police.

Once Mayan, Stovall and Smith were taken into custody, they admitted to their involvement in the shooting, according to police.

All three are charged with first-degree assault.

They appeared in court on Saturday morning and are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

