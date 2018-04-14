SUNDAY EDITION | Waterfront Park seeks added Louisville funding as state aid vanishes

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.More >>
Ky. Governor Matt Bevin is being widely criticized for comments about how he thinks a teachers rally that closed schools negatively impacted children.More >>
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday.More >>
Officials say the victim and witnesses gave descriptions of the vehicle and names of suspects to police.More >>
The official condemnation of comments by the governor, and the work the House and Senate did finish on the final day.More >>
The Queen and the Royal Court work as ambassadors for the Festival at dozens of events.More >>
29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron were gunned down near Southside Drive a year ago this weekend.More >>
Officers responded to calls of shots fired near the ferris wheel.More >>
Waterfront officials are seeking a 30 percent increase in city money for the coming year, raising Metro government's annual contribution to roughly $1.3 million.More >>
The Kentucky Senate approved a bill Friday meant to fight criminal gang activity in the state, despite concerns that the measure unfairly targets minorities and isn’t supported by research.More >>
Kentucky officials haven’t yet concluded why the expansion joint became dislodged or if other joints on the bridge may be susceptible to similar failures.More >>
A coalition of more than 150 business, health care and other groups has pushed for the increase of $1 to $1.60 per pack.More >>
The practice by Kentucky’s largest airport operators runs counter to other police agencies that are bound by state law to make information in personnel files public.More >>
State lawmakers approved $274.9 million for Louisville road work as part of a $2.7 billion, two-year transportation spending bill that now heads to Gov. Matt Bevin.More >>
The Louisville Arena Authority agreed to pay $793,340 to the Kentucky State Fair Board within the next 10 days, paying off early an amount owed to the fair board for operating the Yum! Center during its first two years.More >>
Jerry Ward reportedly compared protesting students to Hitler Youth and made posts about Parkland, Fla., school massacre survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez.More >>
