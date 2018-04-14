GOP-led Ky. House votes to condemn Gov. Bevin for comment about - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GOP-led Ky. House votes to condemn Gov. Bevin for comment about children being 'sexually assaulted' while teachers rallied

Posted: Updated:
The GOP-led Kentucky House passed a pair of resolutions condemning Governor Matt Bevin's comments suggesting children were abused because of the teacher rally in Frankfort. The GOP-led Kentucky House passed a pair of resolutions condemning Governor Matt Bevin's comments suggesting children were abused because of the teacher rally in Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- The Republican-led Kentucky House ended its session with an extraordinary rebuke of Kentucky's Republican governor. 

The House approved a pair of resolutions condemning Governor Matt Bevin's comments Friday that children were sexually abused while teachers rallied at the state Capitol.

Friday more than 30 school districts throughout the state closed so teachers could rally at the state Capitol and ask lawmakers to override Bevin's vetoes of the state budget that included increased classroom spending. Lawmakers did override Bevin vetoes and the new spending became law.

Asked about the protests, Bevin said he guaranteed a child who had been left home alone was sexually assaulted because the schools where closed. He also said children likely ingested poison or were introduced to illegal drugs for the first time if they were out of school while teachers rallied in Frankfort.

House resolution 335 officially condemned Bevin's comments. 

 

