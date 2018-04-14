Ky. House Democrats condemn Gov. Bevin comment about children being 'sexually assaulted' because schools closed

Kentucky House Democrats condemn Governor Matt Bevin's comments suggesting children were abused because of the teacher rally in Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky House Democrats have filed a resolution condemning Republican Gov. Matt Bevin for his comments saying children were sexually abused while teachers rallied at the state Capitol.

Friday more than 30 school districts throughout the state closed so teachers could rally at the state Capitol and ask lawmakers to override Bevin's vetoes of the state budget that included increased classroom spending. Lawmakers did override Bevin vetoes and the new spending became law.

Asked about the protests, Bevin said he guaranteed a child who had been left home alone was sexually assaulted because the schools where closed. He also said children likely ingested poison or were introduced to illegal drugs for the first time if they were out of school while teachers rallied in Frankfort.

House resolution 335 would condemn Bevin's comments. It's unclear if the House will act on the resolution, which you can read below.

