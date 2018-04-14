Foster children given the chance to experience horses - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Foster children given the chance to experience horses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen foster children in Louisville had an experience they won't soon forget.

Operation Open Arms teamed up with Stone Place Stables in Prospect to host the children on the farm Saturday morning. The non-profit organization helps serve children whose mothers are incarcerated.

The kids spent the morning, riding, feeding, and petting the horses. For many, it was a once in a lifetime experience.

The organization's Sharon Neville said the weeks before the Kentucky Derby are a perfect time to introduce the children to horses. 

"So connect that whole horse experience with Derby, the energy of Kentucky, Louisville-- just gearing up for the weekend. Just putting all that focus together, and it seems a natural fit," she said

Thoroughbred trainer Tommy Drury and U of L instructors Sarah Younger and Debbie Iezzi helped out with the event.

